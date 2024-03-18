Algeria reportedly buys new Chinese WJ700 drones

Recent reports from Algerian sources reveal that the country has recently taken delivery of four WJ700 drones from China. These drones are undergoing final testing and are expected to be officially commissioned soon.

Developed by Beijing-based Haiying General Aviation Equipment (Hiwing), a subsidiary of the state-owned defense prime China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), the WJ700 Lieying (Falcon) is a medium/high-altitude long-endurance (MALE/HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Distinguishing itself from other popular unmanned aerial vehicles, the WJ700 boasts larger dimensions, enabling it to carry a variety of armaments, including anti-radiation missiles CM-102, air-to-surface missiles C701, and anti-ship missiles C705KD.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The WJ700 was first unveiled at the Zhuhai Airshow in 2018. According to open sources, the new drone has a cruising speed of 600 km/h, a maximum flight altitude of 15,000 meters, a flight duration of up to 20 hours, and a payload capacity exceeding 800 kg.