Boeing secures $3.4B contract for Poseidon aircraft for Canada and Germany

The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing a $3.4 billion contract to initiate the production of 14 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force, along with an additional three P-8s for the German Navy.

Philip June, Vice President and Program Manager of the P-8A program at Boeing, expressed pride in welcoming Canada and expanding Germany’s fleet of maritime patrol aircraft with the versatile Poseidon. With over 600,000 flight hours, the P-8A is a trusted asset that is poised to address the evolving security challenges faced by both nations effectively.

Canada’s decision to acquire the P-8A Poseidon was announced in November 2023, aimed at replacing its aging fleet of CP-140 Auroras. The delivery of the first P-8A for Canada is anticipated in 2026.

Beyond military capabilities, Boeing’s economic commitment to Canada is significant. The acquisition has the potential to create over 3,000 jobs annually within Canadian industry and value-chain partners, contributing at least $358 million to Canada’s gross domestic product over a decade.

The consortium, Canada’s Team Poseidon, comprises key industry players including CAE, GE Aviation Canada, and KF Aerospace, among others. Leveraging the expertise of 81 Canadian suppliers, the initiative underscores Boeing’s substantial economic contribution to Canada, supporting over 14,000 jobs across the country.

Vince Logsdon, Vice President of International Business Development for Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Global Services, emphasized the P-8’s unmatched defense capabilities, which are vital for protecting nations worldwide.

In Germany, Boeing has forged partnerships with ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik to ensure seamless systems integration, training, and support for the P-8A program. The eight P-8s slated for the German Navy, with deliveries starting in 2025, will replace the aging fleet of P-3 Orions.

Boeing’s collaboration with CAE, evidenced through teaming agreements, aims to enhance multi-mission platform capabilities in Canada, Germany, and Norway. These synergies enable the delivery of superior training solutions for the P-8A Poseidon program, ensuring operational excellence for partner nations.

With over 200 P-8s in service or under contract across nine countries, including the United States, Australia, and India, Boeing’s P-8A Poseidon continues to be a cornerstone of maritime patrol and surveillance operations worldwide.