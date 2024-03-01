Roshel introduces new Senator emergency response vehicle

Canadian defense manufacturer Roshel has introduced the 2024 Senator Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), designed to meet the demands of the most challenging emergency scenarios with confidence.

The latest version of Senator ERV boasts a combination of innovative lightweight materials and advanced technological solutions, setting a new standard in performance, mobility, and protection.

Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel Smart Armoured Vehicles, describes the 2024 Senator ERV as a state-of-the-art, petrol-powered masterpiece tailored exclusively for Critical Infrastructure Protection, serving distinguished Canadian government clients. The vehicle’s exceptional design features ensure it meets the stringent requirements of modern emergency response operations.

The Senator ERV excels in executing rescue missions in both urban and remote settings. Additionally, the Senator’s superior protection-to-weight ratio enhances fuel efficiency, maneuverability, and speed, while its interior offers advanced insulation against heat and noise, along with full air-conditioning for comfort in diverse climates.

The Senator ERV incorporates Roshel’s proprietary smart vehicle technology, empowering operators with advanced tools for managing emergency operations effectively. Cutting-edge solutions in connectivity and telematics enable remote vehicle surveillance, monitoring, and access controls, enhancing responders’ ability to assess and mitigate risks in real-time.

Recent deployments of Roshel vehicles underscore their versatility and reliability in various operational environments. Notably, the Sarajevo Federal Police Administration has received a new armored vehicle for police purposes.

Moreover, Roshel has fulfilled special military orders, delivering Senator APC and MRAP modifications to the Ukrainian military since March 2022. With over 1000 Senator vehicles now in service with Ukrainian forces, Roshel continues to play a vital role in supporting defense and security efforts.