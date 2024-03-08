Canadian armored vehicle maker invests $65M in new facility

Roshel Inc., a Canadian famed armored vehicle maker, is investing over $65 million in a new global headquarters and production facility in Brampton, Ontario.

According to the city of Brampton media relations, this strategic move is set to bring an additional 500 advanced manufacturing jobs to the city, further solidifying Brampton’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth.

The forthcoming 140,000 square-foot facility will serve as a center for various operations, including painting, welding, mechanical work, and research and development.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Roman Shimonov, the CEO of Roshel Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, highlighting the company’s dedication to leading the industry through innovation and vertically integrated manufacturing processes. Shimonov emphasized the significance of Brampton’s strategic location and abundant opportunities, reaffirming Roshel’s role as a pioneer in providing specialized vehicles for law enforcement and defense.

The City of Brampton’s Economic Development Office played a pivotal role in facilitating this investment, showcasing the city’s commitment to fostering economic prosperity. By leveraging its central location in Canada’s Innovation Corridor and proximity to major transportation hubs, Brampton continues to attract investments, create jobs, and nurture new businesses.