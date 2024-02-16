Canadian armored vehicle maker unveils Senator MRAP pickup

Roshel, the Canadian-based armored vehicle maker, has introduced its latest innovation, the Senator MRAP pickup.

As noted by the company, this state-of-the-art multipurpose support vehicle is designed to cater to diverse operational needs, offering flexibility and reliability for modern military forces.

The Senator MRAP pickup is equipped to carry advanced equipment such as counter-UAS systems and grenade launchers, or it can serve as a cargo transporter. Its modular design ensures STANAG 4569 Level 2 ballistic and Level 3 blast protection for the crew while allowing for seamless integration of various systems, meeting NATO standards with precision.

Available in both 4 and 5-seater configurations, the Senator boasts a remote weapon system and modernized axles, enhancing its payload capacity to an impressive 3500 kg. With an option for a high-sulfur engine, it caters to different operational environments.

According to a press release from Roshel. the company guarantees quick supply with a production capacity of 140 units per month, ensuring timely delivery within just two weeks for the first batch. Built on the exceptional Ford F-series chassis, the Senator MRAP pickup stands out with its cost-effective after-sales support, global parts availability, and reliable drivetrain, making it an ideal solution for military applications.

The Senator platform has already proven its reliability in combat conditions, with over 1000 units successfully deployed in Ukraine.

As a leading defense contractor, Roshel’s expertise and dedication to excellence ensure that their clients receive nothing but the best in armored vehicle technology.

