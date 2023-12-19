Austria awards contract for additional logistic vehicles

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) won a tender to supply an additional fleet of logistic vehicles for the Austrian Army.

The company stated in a press release that the renewed contract outlines the delivery of up to 300 trucks, predominantly sourced from the HX family of vehicles. Spanning 48 months, this extended contract holds the potential for flexible vehicle call-offs, exceeding a cumulative value of €300 million.

Earlier in spring 2023, RMMV clinched all six military lots in a request for tenders, securing a total of 23 lots of trucks. This comprehensive framework contract spanning seven years envisages the supply of up to 1,375 vehicles, drawing from RMMV’s HX, TGS, and TGM series. With a potential order volume reaching €525 million, this latest contract addition elevates the framework contract value to over €825 million.

The bolstering of this framework agreement aligns with Austria’s ambitious military modernization plan outlined in the “Build-up Plan 2023.” A crucial element of this strategic initiative involves enhancing the mobility of military forces, a priority reflected in the robust BBG framework agreement.

During a recent visit to the RMMV plant in Vienna’s Liesing district, Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner commended the professionalism exhibited by the Viennese staff, expressing gratitude for RMMV’s steadfast partnership with the Austrian armed forces.

Michael Wittlinger, managing director of RMMV, hailed the expanded agreement as a testament to both the modernization efforts within the Austrian Army and the resilience of the Austrian economy. Wittlinger expressed pride in contributing to Austrian value-added services and fortifying the Austrian Army’s resilience and self-sufficiency.

Over the years, the Austrian Army has maintained a robust relationship with RMMV, deploying vehicles from the TGM, TGS, and HX lines. Recent orders under the expanded framework include TGM trucks with a double cabin and swap body build-on system, HX81 armored recovery vehicles, and specialized configurations slated for imminent delivery, emphasizing RMMV’s continued support to meet Austria’s military operational needs.