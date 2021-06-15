VK System showcases new medevac vehicle

Vasylkiv-based VK System company has unveiled a new type of amphibious armoured vehicle configured for medical evacuation (medevac) missions at the Arms and Security exhibition being held in Kyiv from 15 to 18 June.

The new vehicle appears to be an ambulance variant of the MT-LB family of the multi-purpose fully amphibious armoured carriers.

The medevac vehicle is based on upgraded MT-LBu chassis and designed to transport up to four severely injured and eight lightly injured personnel, in addition to medical staff.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Based upon the standard version of an MT-LBu, the seats in rear of the vehicle that was normally used by troops were replaced with two or four litters along either side. Medical equipment and supplies were carried in internal stowage boxes.

The hull of the transporter has been redesigned to speed up the loading and unloading of the wounded and the convenience of medical personnel.