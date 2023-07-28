US State Department approves amphibious vehicles sale to Romania

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to Romania of 16 Amphibious Assault Vehicles, or AAVs, for about $120.5 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon’s top arms broker, delivered the required certification notifying Congress, the DSCA announced.

According to the DSCA, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.

“The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by modernizing and ensuring Romania’s continued expeditionary capability to counter regional threats. Romania will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” the announcements said.

The Assault Amphibious Vehicle — official designation AAVP-7 — is a fully tracked amphibious landing vehicle manufactured by U.S. Combat Systems (previously by United Defense, a former division of FMC Corporation).

AAVs transport Marines from ship to shore and can move inland up to 200 miles supporting the infantry along the way with firepower and supply. It also carries troops to inland objectives after ashore. The land speed was 25 mph.