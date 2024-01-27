US State Department approves $8.6B sale of 40 F-35s to Greece

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $8.6 billion sale of 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft to the government of Greece, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Friday.

The move follows Turkey’s recent approval to purchase 40 new F-16 aircraft and modernize 79 existing F-16 aircraft to V-Configuration.

According to the Pentagon’s top arms broker, the Greek government has formally requested the acquisition of 40 F-35A conventional takeoff and landing aircraft, along with 42 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, including two spares.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy objectives and national security interests of the United States by enhancing the air capabilities and interoperability of a NATO Ally that plays a pivotal role in promoting political and economic stability in Europe,” affirmed the agency, which operates under the purview of the Defense Department.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the introduction of the F-35 will address the growing obsolescence of other aircraft in the Hellenic Air Force’s inventory, such as the F-4 and Mirage 2000. The incorporation of these aircraft and services into Greece’s armed forces is expected to proceed without complications.

The primary contractors for this procurement will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, TX, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines in East Hartford, CT.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Greece formally made its request to the United States for the purchase of 20 Lockheed Martin-produced F-35 fighter jets in June 2022.