Biden gives the green light to Turkey’s $20B F-16 buy

U.S. President Joe Biden has taken steps to initiate the formal notification process for the potential sale of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, pending Ankara’s completion of Sweden’s NATO accession process.

As reported by Reuters on January 24, President Biden conveyed his intention to congressional leaders in a letter addressed to key Capitol Hill committees. In this communication, he called on Congress to promptly approve the sale. A U.S. official indicated that Biden urged Congress to facilitate the sale “without delay.”

Prior to this formal notification, the White House had already communicated its support for the proposed $20 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Turkey. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that a letter from the White House had been sent to members of Congress, advocating for the sale.

Turkey has expressed interest in acquiring 40 F-16 fighters and 80 modernization kits for its existing F-16 inventory.

