US Navy missile destroyer strikes Houthi radar in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command announced on Saturday that at 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on January 13, U.S. forces conducted a new strike against Houthi radar site in Yemen.

The USS Carney (DDG 64) guided-missile destroyer utilized Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles to carry out the strike, marking a follow-up action on a specific military target associated with previous strikes on January 12. The primary objective is to degrade the Houthi’s capacity to attack maritime vessels, including commercial ships.

Since November 19, 2023, Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have made 28 attempts to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. These incidents involve various methods, such as anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a warning on Friday, indicating the possibility of further strikes. He stated, “We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior.”

The Houthi militants assert that their campaign supports Palestinians facing siege and bombardment by Israeli forces in Gaza over the past three months.

The U.S. Department of Defense disclosed that the initial night of attacks on Yemen involved over 150 munitions fired from U.S. and UK “maritime and air platforms.” These munitions targeted more than 16 locations controlled by Houthi forces, aiming to address the escalating maritime threats posed by the Houthi militants.