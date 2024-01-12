Multinational coalition launches strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

In a joint effort, U.S. Central Command, backed by allies including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, conducted precision air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The objective is to degrade Houthi capabilities, specifically their illegal attacks on international vessels in the Red Sea. This collaborative action, prompted by 27 attempted attacks since October 2023, targeted radar and air defense systems, as well as storage and launch sites for various unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

The Houthi-backed assaults, marked by the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles, have jeopardized maritime safety, impacting 55 nations. General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander, stated unequivocally that these actions would not be tolerated, holding the Houthi militants and their Iranian sponsors accountable for endangering lives and violating international law.

Following deliberate attacks on coalition vessels, a carefully coordinated strike was executed, involving U.S. Navy warships and F/A-18 fighter jets and RAF Typhoon FGR4s, Voyager air refueling tankers. Precision strikes targeted Houthi facilities in Bani and Abbs, key locations for launching reconnaissance and attack drones, cruise missiles, and drones over the Red Sea.

Over 100 precision-guided munitions of various types were used in the strikes.

With a commitment to safeguarding crucial sea-lanes handling 15% of global shipping, coalition forces aimed to reduce Houthi capabilities threatening international maritime trade. The strikes, conducted with precision and consideration for civilian safety, aim to demonstrate a resolute dedication to protecting vital global trade routes.