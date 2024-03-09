US Navy fast attack submarine breaks through Arctic ice

U.S. Navy Commander, Submarine Forces (COMSUBFOR) has officially launched Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024 in the Arctic Ocean, marking the beginning of a three-week operation aimed at researching, testing, and evaluating operational capabilities in the region.

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767) has broken through the meter-thick ice of the Arctic Ocean and raised the national ensign at Ice Camp Whale on the Arctic Ocean, during ICE CAMP 2024.

ICE CAMP 2024, formerly known as Ice Exercise (ICEX), has evolved into a significant multinational endeavor involving personnel from various branches of the U.S. military as well as allied forces from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Arctic Submarine Laboratory, underscores the Navy’s commitment to maintaining an enhanced Arctic presence, strengthening alliances, and building a more capable Arctic naval force. With the Arctic experiencing diminishing sea ice extent and thickness, ICE CAMP aims to prepare for increased maritime activity in the region.

Ice Camp Whale, serving as the temporary command center for the operation, provides a unique environment for conducting research and testing submarine systems. Named after the USS Whale, a submarine that made history by reaching the North Pole in 1969, the camp facilitates vital training essential for operating in the challenging Arctic conditions.

U.S. Submarine Forces view ICE CAMP as crucial for maintaining proficiency in navigating, communicating, and maneuvering in the Arctic’s demanding maritime environment.