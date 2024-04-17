US Navy buys EAGLS defense systems

The US Navy has urgently ordered the EAGLS (Electrically Aided Gunnery Laser System) Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) that use laser-guided 70mm rockets to protect American forces in the Middle East.

The $24 million deal awarded to MSI Defense Solutions underscores the urgency of safeguarding American forces in the region.

The EAGLS system, reminiscent of the VAMPIRE system deployed in Ukraine, integrates a remotely operated weapon station, a sensor turret with electro-optical and infrared capabilities, and a compact AESA radar from Leonardo DRS. Notably, the radar’s range extends up to 10 kilometers, enhancing situational awareness and providing critical early detection of potential threats.

Designed for versatility, the EAGLS system can be deployed in palletized form or mounted on various platforms, including pickup truck-style variants of the 4×4 Humvee. This adaptability ensures rapid response to evolving threat landscapes, offering a crucial layer of defense for American personnel operating in dynamic environments.

The acquisition of the EAGLS system signifies a proactive approach by the US Navy to mitigate the growing threat posed by suicide drones in the Middle East. As adversaries continue to leverage drone technology in asymmetric warfare, investments in cutting-edge defense systems like EAGLS are paramount to maintaining military readiness and protecting national interests.