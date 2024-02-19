Monday, February 19, 2024
US Navy aircraft carrier conducts vertical resupply exercise in Atlantic waters

By Emily Ryan Miller
Photo by August Clawson

The USS George Washington (CVN 73), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, conducted a vertical replenishment operation in the Atlantic Ocean on February 18, 2024.

This critical maneuver showcased the seamless coordination between naval assets and highlighted the versatility of helicopter-based supply transfers.

During the operation, an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, belonging to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, executed the intricate task of picking up ammunition from a supply ship and delivering it to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier. This method, known as Vertical Replenishment or VERTREP, is a vital component of maritime logistics, allowing for the efficient transfer of cargo between ships without the need for direct connection.

VERTREP operations are characterized by their flexibility and effectiveness in supplementing traditional replenishment methods. Typically, cargo loads, including weapons and supplies, are transferred from the supply ship to the receiving vessel’s flight deck. Equipped with cargo hooks, VERTREP helicopters can securely transport various payloads, ranging from ordnance slings to conventional cargo nets.

Photo by August Clawson

The advantage of VERTREP lies in its ability to facilitate replenishment operations swiftly and safely, even in challenging maritime environments. With a capacity to carry up to 1,800 kg (4,000 pounds) of cargo per load, these helicopters play a crucial role in sustaining naval operations at sea.

Operational readiness and logistical efficiency capabilities ensure that maritime forces remain agile and well-equipped to meet the demands of dynamic operational scenarios, safeguarding security and stability in strategic maritime regions.

Photo by August Clawson

