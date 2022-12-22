US Marine Corps gets ARV prototype from GDLS

General Dynamics Land Systems announced that it will deliver its first Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) prototype to the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to a tweet from GDLS, the company will submit to the U.S. Marine Corps its ARV prototype for evaluation in the service’s ongoing competition on Friday.

“Our purpose-built ARV prototype is the fruition of several years of research and development internally and in collaboration with the USMC,” the message added.

GDLS said in a twit that: “We can’t wait for Marines to get their hands on this ARV and use it as their quarterback on the multi-domain battlefield.”

The Marine Corps plans to receive a new vehicle that will employ an effective mix of reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, and C4 systems to sense and communicate. These systems will enable ARV to serve as the manned hub of a manned/unmanned team and deliver next-generation, multi-domain, mobile reconnaissance capabilities.

The data from the ARV competitive prototyping efforts and the ACV study will jointly inform a Marine Corps decision point in fiscal year 2023.