US Army to secure HIMARS against cyber threats

In a bid to fortify the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) against cyber threats and bolster predictive maintenance capabilities, Shift5, Inc., the observability platform for operational technology (OT), has clinched a deal with the U.S. Army.

According to the company’s latest press release, this initiative aims to outfit the HIMARS platform with digital anomaly detection, augmenting cyber resiliency and offering readiness assessments crucial for predictive maintenance.

The Shift5 platform is poised to revolutionize HIMARS’ operational security by capturing, storing, and analyzing real-time data at the tactical edge. This data reservoir promises to furnish operators, maintainers, and commanders with pivotal operational insights, heightening the platform’s defensive posture against evolving cyber threats.

With a track record as a full-spectrum, combat-proven, all-weather precision strike system, the M142 HIMARS fleet confronts the evolving challenges of modern warfare. Michael Weigand, Co-founder, and Chief Growth Officer of Shift5, emphasized, “As our adversaries innovate and these platforms operate in contested global environments, it’s imperative to equip them with the pinnacle of platform data collection and intrusion detection systems.”

General (Retired) Richard Clarke, former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and Shift5 Board Member, affirmed, “This employment is a perfect example of the U.S. Army’s commitment to readiness and modernization. In order to ensure our military maintains its competitive edge and deters its adversaries, we need to continue putting innovative solutions like this in the hands of our warfighters.”

This pivotal engagement between Shift5 and the U.S. Army follows a successful test conducted on the HIMARS platform earlier this year, underlining a proactive stride toward fortifying the platform’s cyber resilience and operational preparedness.