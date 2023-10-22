US Army tests cutting-edge Stryker variant for CBRN detection

Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are actively involved in the operational testing of the new Sensor Suite Upgrade (SSU) on the M1135 variant Stryker, the high-speed, high-mobility armored carrier employed by the U.S. Army.

According to the Army’s latest press release, specifically, the soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 2nd Infantry Division and the 110th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Battalion, in conjunction with U.S. Army Operational Test Command testers based at West Fort Cavazos, Texas, are working with the Stryker Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle SSU.

The SSU plays a crucial role in supporting warfighters by conducting Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) reconnaissance on the battlefield. With its specialized CBRN detection system integrated into a Stryker vehicle, it can efficiently locate, identify, and report NBC contamination to commanders.

1st Lt. Kassi Gulliford, the platoon leader of RECCE Platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, emphasized the significance of this operational test. She noted that the test provides her platoon with a unique opportunity to focus on essential wartime collective tasks, including mounted CBRN reconnaissance and surveillance. The hands-on training with CBRN simulants enhances their confidence and operational readiness as a mounted RECCE platoon.

Joseph Scheerer, the Test Officer from the USAOTC’s Maneuver Support and Sustainment Test Directorate, highlighted the importance of the collected test data and feedback. This information informs senior Army leaders about the effectiveness, suitability, and reliability of the SSU.

During the four-day record test, participants utilized the sensors to detect and identify CBRN threats, deliver detailed warnings and reports, and conduct decontamination across 16 different targets. Scheerer emphasized that mounted CBRN reconnaissance and surveillance operations are complex missions requiring effective systems in the hands of CBRN assets.

This test event ensures that the developed systems provide the necessary capabilities in the environments where Soldiers and units train and engage in combat.