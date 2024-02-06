US Army awards contract for $155M flatbed trailers

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has awarded Talbert Manufacturing Inc. a contract for M872A4 semi-trailers and associated items.

This contract, estimated at $155 million, covers the production of M872A4 40-foot, 34-ton flatbed semitrailers.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2028.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The M872A4 semi-trailer has a rated payload of 68,000 pounds. Its open deck and flatbed area will accommodate a standard 40-foot long, standard-width intermodal cargo container. The semi-trailer will be capable of daily operating ranges of 300 miles at sustained speeds up to 65 mph.

The semi-trailer can load/offload with C-5 and C-17 aircraft and meet all applicable NATO inter-operability criteria. The semi-trailer has sufficient ground clearance to load and offload at a 15-degree pitch to roll on and roll off shipping vessel loading ramps.