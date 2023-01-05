Thursday, January 5, 2023
Ukrainian troops shot down mysterious Russian drone

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine’s military said it shot down an unusual version of the Russian Orlan-10-type drone.

Ukrainian Soldiers have shot down a rare configuration of Orlan-10 unmanned aircraft which was upgraded to deliver bombs.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that this drone is adapted for targeting ground targets and carries 4x OFSP HE-FRAG bomblets in special underwing pods.

“Only a couple of Orlan bombers were shot down since Feb 24th,” the message added.

Two OFSP bomblets are loaded into a plastic container and placed under the wing of the Orlan-10 UAV.

The fuze appears to be a simple mechanical impact inertia fuze. The explosive fill is estimated to be 100-150g of HE.

