Ukrainian troops shot down mysterious Russian drone

Ukraine’s military said it shot down an unusual version of the Russian Orlan-10-type drone.
The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that this drone is adapted for targeting ground targets and carries 4x OFSP HE-FRAG bomblets in special underwing pods.
“Only a couple of Orlan bombers were shot down since Feb 24th,” the message added.
Two OFSP bomblets are loaded into a plastic container and placed under the wing of the Orlan-10 UAV.
The fuze appears to be a simple mechanical impact inertia fuze. The explosive fill is estimated to be 100-150g of HE.
#Ukraine:A rather unusual Orlan-10 drone fell down recently, reportedly downed by Ukrainian EW systems.
— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 5, 2023
— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) January 5, 2023