Ukrainian troops blow up Russian T-90M with AT4 recoilless gun

Ukrainian Soldiers blow up Russia’s most advanced operational tank with an AT4 recoilless gun in the Luhansk region.

According to the Militarnyi, the Ukrainian military has released an aerial video showing a Russian T-90M tank is seen on what appears to be a dirt track, already giving off smoke after having been hit once before.

It was reportedly hit by Ukrainian forces wielding a Swedish-made AT4 unguided, man-portable, disposable, shoulder-fired recoilless anti-tank weapon.

The footage shows how two Russian tanks T-90M, also known as the Proryv-3, go on the offensive. The T-90M model can be recognized by the characteristic contours of the updated turret, a panoramic sight with a machine gun and distinctive Nakidka radar-absorbent material, or RAM, blanket.

The T-90M is the most technologically advanced and capable main battle tank to have achieved fully operational status with the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Russian media, the T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.