Ukrainian troops blow up Russian counter-battery radar

Ukrainian troops have successfully destroyed a Russian Zoopark-1 1L219 counter-battery radar, a crucial asset used by Russian commanders to detect and target Ukrainian artillery positions.

According to Militarnyi, the radar station was detected by reconnaissance operators of the “Medoyid” Tactical Group, part of the Special Operations Center “East”, operating along the Limansk direction (3rd separate regiment).

Russian forces attempted to conceal the radar in a prepared shelter made from branches, but their efforts were thwarted by Ukrainian soldiers who spotted the Zoopark-1 in an open area and relayed its coordinates to artillery units. Utilizing rocket launchers, the Ukrainian forces effectively neutralized the target.

The characteristic air blast of the ammunition used suggests that the strike was carried out by GMLRS rockets from the M142 or M240 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

The Zoopark-1 1L219 is a critical component of Russia’s artillery counter-battery radar system, developed by NNIIRT, a subsidiary of the Almaz-Antey Concern. It is designed to detect and track enemy artillery and rocket launchers, providing valuable targeting information for counter-battery fire.