Ukrainian Soldiers show ‘Z-tank graveyard’ after 80 vehicles blown up in one battle

Ukrainian Soldiers have released footage showing dozens of wrecked Russian tanks and armored vehicles destroyed in failed river crossing.

Ukraine’s military claims it destroyed almost 80 Russian armored vehicles, including main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles as they attempted to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine.

The woefully unprepared Russian units were bombed to smithereens trying to cross the river in northeastern Ukraine last week is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war.

According to estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

According to reports, the doomed unit made up of around 80 armored vehicles was trying to cross the river to fortify Russia’s position near Bilohorivka, west of Lysychansk.

On May 11, the Russian command reportedly sent about 550 troops of the 74th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army to cross the Donets River at Bilohorivka, in the eastern Luhansk region, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces near Rubizhne. The attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River by Russian troops stopped on May 13.