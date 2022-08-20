Ukrainian Soldiers blow up Russian counter-battery radar system

Ukrainian artillery destroyed the Russian counter-artillery detection radar designed to detect and track flying artillery shells.

The footage was obtained from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service on Saturday, along with a statement saying that a rare Russian radar system was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Defense Intelligence Service said, “On August 19, in Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian Soldiers destroyed a rare Russian … Zoopark-1 radar and four and armored vehicles.”

The Zoopark-1 is mobile artillery locating radar system designed to detect artillery rocket positions even in heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environments. Besides, the radar can detect mortar and howitzer gunfire sources as well as tactical ballistic missiles launch pads.

Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport said that the Zoopark-1 artillery mobile radar system incorporates the latest technologies and is effective in a counter-fire and ECM environment.

The radar system can detect a 155mm artillery shell at a range of 23 kilometers or 27 kilometers for 203mm shells. It can detect artillery rockets at ranges between 32 and 45 kilometers. An ATACMS-sized tactical ballistic missile can be detected at a range of 65 kilometers.