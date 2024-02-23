Friday, February 23, 2024
Ukrainian military showcases Abrams tank in action

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian troops from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade have released drone footage showcasing the Abrams tank in combat.

According to reports, tank crews from the 47th Brigade have been utilizing Abrams tanks in battle against Russian forces for over a month.

Ukrainian military personnel praise the American tanks for their durability in combat, citing their unique design with the entire ammunition stored outside the turret in a special rear compartment. In case of a hit, the explosion’s energy is directed upward. Additionally, the tank’s robust multi-layered armor makes the Abrams one of the most heavily protected tanks in the world.

The baptism of fire for such machines was successfully conducted during the Persian Gulf War in the early 1990s, known as Operation Desert Storm. Abrams tanks also aided US forces in defeating Iraqi forces during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the delivery of the first batch of 31 Abrams tanks on September 25, 2023. It was reported that Ukraine received the tanks in the M1A1 Situational Awareness (SA) version, with approximately 650 units in the US Army’s inventory.

The M1A1 SA variant boasts enhanced capabilities, including an upgraded laser rangefinder and a thermal camera integrated into the main gunner’s sight. Its stabilized sight provides stabilization in two axes, while the rangefinder accurately measures distances from 200 to 7,990 meters, performing ballistic calculations up to 3,990 meters. Furthermore, the new stabilized remotely controlled weapon system allows the tank commander to fire accurately from the heavy machine gun even while the tank is in motion. The tank is also equipped with a digital control and monitoring system, known as Blue Force Tracking, which facilitates the identification of “friend or foe”.

The commitment of the United States to supply Abrams tanks was confirmed by similar promises from European countries to provide German Leopard 2 tanks. Berlin’s approval depended on similar commitments from the United States, which were eventually agreed upon.

It is worth noting that soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade were among the first to operate Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, also provided as military aid by US partners.

