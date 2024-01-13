Saturday, January 13, 2024
type here...

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a modern Russian T-90M “Proryv” tank using two Bradley fighting vehicles.

According to the Militarnyi, the engagement, coordinated through reconnaissance drones, unfolded in the village of Stepove, where Ukrainian troops engaged the Russian tank at an extremely close range.

Utilizing precise tactics, Ukrainian forces disrupted the Russian tank’s onboard combat system, causing the turret to rotate uncontrollably. Subsequently, the tank collided with trees, bringing it to a halt. The Russian crew abandoned the incapacitated tank, which was later confirmed by a military source who had observed the footage from a reconnaissance drone.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

An eyewitness military account revealed that the majority of the operation was executed by two Bradley armored vehicles. The combat footage depicted the effective neutralization of the T-90M tank.

The T-90M is the latest main battle tank to enter frontline Russian service.

Russian state media as making the T-90M Proryv the most advanced armored vehicle in the world, well-suited for modern warfare. In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Putin also said that the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine has confirmed that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best main battle tank.

This fragment of the war between Ukraine and Russia will be remembered in history and underscores the impactful support provided by the United States to Ukraine, with the provision of 109 M2A2-ODS Bradley and four B-FIST variant combat vehicles.

Image credit: Ukraine’s 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade

The Bradley fleet is part of a comprehensive aid package, including tanks, other armored vehicles, howitzers, and additional equipment, fortifying Ukraine’s defensive capabilities against Russian aggression.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Germany’s new drone-killing weapon set for series production

Colton Jones -
German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall has announced that its new Skyranger 30 air defense system has successfully reached a pivotal milestone on its path to...

Raytheon’s new sea-mine assassin moves closer to production decision

Maritime Security

Hackers uncover foreign suppliers in Russia’s arsenal

Aviation

Ukrainian robotic tank strikes Russian positions

Army

US Marines test new MADIS air defense system

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.