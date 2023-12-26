Ukrainian military receives tactical vehicles from Japan

The Japanese Embassy in Ukraine confirmed the arrival of several vehicles from the Japanese Ministry of Defense to Ukraine’s Defense Forces on December 21st.

“Japan’s support will persist into the following year, in tandem with Ukraine,” the embassy via X said.

Ukrainian military personnel were allocated tactical vehicles like the Type 73 Kogata, manufactured by Mitsubishi, along with tracked carriers known as Morooka.

Beyond these acquisitions, Japan will also provide high-mobility transport vehicles termed Kohkidosha.

Japan’s commitment to Ukraine has been notable since the 2014 Crimean Crisis. The Japanese government voiced staunch support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and integrity.

Tokyo criticized Russia’s actions, accusing Moscow of violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Despite the strategic balance Japan maintains between its diplomatic relations with Russia and support for Ukraine, this military aid signifies Tokyo’s commitment to assisting Ukraine in bolstering its defense capabilities.