Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Ukrainian gunners destroy Russian missile depot

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Army released footage of precise artillery rounds hitting a Russian depot where they stored rockets and artillery missiles for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers.

According to the Ukrainian military, air reconnaissance and gunners are recovered and destroyed the Russian missile depot where the enemy tried to hide ammunition for the Grad multiple rocket launchers.

The footage shows a Russian depot spewing flames before exploding in a huge ball of smoke and fire following Ukrainian strikes.

Russia’s multiple launch rocket systems currently remain the main problem for the Ukrainian army and are the number one priority. Russia continues to pound Severodonetsk and other parts of Donbas with rockets, tanks and air strikes.

Conflict in Ukraine enters its 105th consecutive day as casualties continue to rise in this bloody illegal invasion.

