Ukrainian forces destroy Russia’s deadliest tank

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko released footage on Wednesday showing the wreckage of destroyed Russian ‘Z’ combat vehicles near the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Destruction and destroyed fighting vehicle, main battle tank remain after Russian attacks in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

The images also show a burned-out tank in the latest version of the Russian T-90 main battle tank, commonly known as T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough). The newest Russian main battle tank has been knocked out during recent fighting in Ukraine, marking the first confirmed loss of the T-90M.

According to some reports, like one from The National Interest, unlike earlier generations of Russian tanks, the T-90M has practically every feature that modern Western tanks enjoy.

The T-90M Proryv has received a principally new turret that differs from the serial-produced module and a more powerful engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows employing weapons at any time of day or night and, as its major advantage, it can exchange data with other vehicles in real-time.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

It is estimated that there are only twenty T-90Ms currently serving in Russia’s Ground Forces.