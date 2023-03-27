Ukrainian engineers build post-apocalyptic combat vehicle

Ukrainian engineers from the VLOS team are building a new combat vehicle that looks radically different than anything developed before.

According to the Big Test YouTube channel, the new vehicle is intended to support infantry mobility, indirect fire, logistics and missile launch missions.

The 2-tonne vehicle can carry eight people and accommodates two litters for casualty evacuation and very likely could survive just about any end-of-the-world scenario you can imagine.

The light tactical vehicle is installed with an armored cab with improved ballistic and mine resistance. It delivers superior off-road maneuverability and performance for special operations and expeditionary forces.

The new buggy is undergoing a series of tests and improvements before being delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, the VLOS team has already delivered more than 70 lightweight off-road vehicles to the military. All vehicles are manufactured at the expense of donations from people and companies, and you can also support this project by following the link.