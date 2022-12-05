Ukrainian drones attack Russian Tu-22M bomber base

Ukrainian drones attacked a high-security Russian airbase near the town of Ryazan in Russia on Monday morning.

Satellite imagery published today by ImageSat International shows a damaged Tu-22M3 Backfire bomber at the Dyagilevo airbase. The bombers have been used to blast targets in Ukraine to cripple the electrical grid.

The attack took place near Ryazan, a city less than 150 miles from Moscow.

Images that have emerged on social media in the past hours show one seriously damaged Tu-22M3 and pools of blood near him. In addition to the bomber, a support truck was also damaged, and it is worth noting that the photo shows a Kh-22 missile suspended on a bomber.

Russia said that three of its military personnel were killed in what it said were Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airbases.

Two aircraft were lightly damaged, the defense ministry said in a statement. Four other people had been wounded, it said.

The Russian defense ministry highlighted that it had launched a strike on Ukraine’s military and energy infrastructure on Monday, “despite the attempts of the Kyiv regime to disrupt the combat work of Russian long-range aviation with a terrorist act”.

The strikes targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Ukraine shot down more than 60 of over 70 missiles launched by Russia in a mass missile strike on Monday, Ukraine’s air force command said.