Ukrainian drone destroys two more Russian Raptor patrol boats

Ukrainian Navy released a video of a military drone hit on Russian two Raptor-class boats in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian Naval Forces footage appears to show a Bayraktar TB2 drone hitting Russian patrol boats near Zmiinyi Island, commonly known as Snake Island, in the Black Sea.

In the video, the unmanned combat aerial vehicle drops laser-guided bombs on Raptor class patrol boats.

Raptor-class boats can also be used for promptly transporting up to 20 marines, intercepting and detaining small targets and carrying out search and rescue operations in the areas of their patrolling.

The Project 03160 patrol boat is armored and outfitted with a remotely operated weapon station with a 14.5mm machine gun and two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine guns on bracket mounts. The boat is 16.9 meters long and 4.1 meters wide and has a crew of three. It can develop a speed of up to 50 knots.

Just this week, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also shared a dramatic video showing the apparent destruction of two Russian Navy Raptor class patrol boats in the same area. The Ukrainian military also has used its Turkish-supplied drones to destroy a pair of Russian patrol craft.

In addition, on Saturday, the Ukrainian Forces struck on a Project 11770 Serna class landing craft at Snake Island’s boat ramp. The landing craft-utility (LCU) boat can be seen with a Tor surface-to-air missile system onboard, according to The Warzone.