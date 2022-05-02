Ukraine sank two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats in Black Sea

Two Russian Navy’s Raptor high-speed patrol boats have sunk in the Black Sea, according to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyy.

“Today, two Russian boats of the Raptor class were sunk at dawn today near Zmіiny island,” Zaluzhnyy said.

In footage from the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it is claimed forces blow up two boats of project 03160 (code “Raptor”) near Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, in the western Black Sea.

Patrol boats of the project 03160 “Raptor” were developed by the design bureau of JSC Leningrad Shipyard Pella on the instructions of the Russian Navy. The boats are designed for patrolling and the transfer of troops in the coastal zone of the seas, straits and river estuaries during daylight hours and at night at a maximum distance of up to 100 miles from the base.

Raptor-class boats can also be used for promptly transporting up to 20 marines, intercepting and detaining small targets and carrying out search and rescue operations in the areas of their patrolling.

The Project 03160 patrol boat is armored and outfitted with a remotely operated weapon station with a 14.5mm machine-gun and two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine-guns on bracket mounts. The boat is 16.9 meters long and 4.1 meters wide and has a crew of three. It can develop a speed of up to 50 knots.