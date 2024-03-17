Sunday, March 17, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian drone blows up Russian robotic platform

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian robotic platform using a racing drone armed with explosives.

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko depicts the moment a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone, equipped with explosives, successfully destroys a Russian lightweight tracked platform.

The strike, carried out by soldiers from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka, destroyed a Russian ground drone used for ammunition supply.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian forces have been utilizing similar robotic platforms to facilitate supply operations in regions where Ukrainian troops actively deploy FPV drones, disrupting safe rotations and supply deliveries.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian intelligence unveils details on Russian Armata tank production

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has disclosed new data concerning the Russian T-14 "Armata" tanks, shedding light on their production...

Chinese bomber spotted carrying new air launched ballistic missile

Aviation

US Army successfully test new ALTIUS-700M suicide drone

Army

Russian military receives new batch of T-90M tanks

Army

North Korea unveils mystery tanks in military drills

Army

Spain’s next-gen fighting vehicle begins tests

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.