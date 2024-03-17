Ukrainian drone blows up Russian robotic platform

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian robotic platform using a racing drone armed with explosives.
A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko depicts the moment a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone, equipped with explosives, successfully destroys a Russian lightweight tracked platform.
The strike, carried out by soldiers from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka, destroyed a Russian ground drone used for ammunition supply.
Russian forces have been utilizing similar robotic platforms to facilitate supply operations in regions where Ukrainian troops actively deploy FPV drones, disrupting safe rotations and supply deliveries.
Український FPV дрон знищує російський наземний дрон💥
Неподалік Авдіївки воїни 53 ОМБр виявили та уразили роботизовану платформу окупантів за допомогою вашого дрона. pic.twitter.com/94AYWccZWS
— Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) March 16, 2024