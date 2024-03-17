Ukrainian drone blows up Russian robotic platform

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian robotic platform using a racing drone armed with explosives.

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko depicts the moment a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone, equipped with explosives, successfully destroys a Russian lightweight tracked platform.

The strike, carried out by soldiers from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdiivka, destroyed a Russian ground drone used for ammunition supply.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian forces have been utilizing similar robotic platforms to facilitate supply operations in regions where Ukrainian troops actively deploy FPV drones, disrupting safe rotations and supply deliveries.