Russians deploy new robotic platform in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Recent footage released by Russian military personnel showcases the deployment of a new robotic platform on the battlefield, serving as a transport for evacuating wounded soldiers and facilitating logistical operations.

The lightweight tracked platform was equipped with an electronic warfare system designed to defend against FPV drones, bearing visual resemblance to those presently mounted on tanks. In the published video, there’s a moment where one of these drones attempted to target the platform but failed to do so.

The so-called 87th Rifle Regiment is known to utilize this unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), constructed using indigenous capabilities, on the battlefield during operations in the proximity south of Avdiivka, providing support to troops and facilitating casualty evacuations.

Avdiivka has been a site of conflict for nearly a decade and holds political significance for Russia due to its proximity to Donetsk.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka municipal military administration, reported ongoing intense battles in the area, noting that despite efforts, Russian troops have failed to reach the Avdiivka coking plant or entirely capture the industrial zone.

