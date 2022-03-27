Ukrainian Army just captured Russian mobile counter-battery radar

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have captured Russian mobile counter-battery radar, according to open-source-intelligence analysts who scrutinize photos and videos on social media.

According to a tweet from Kemal, Ukraine has captured a 1L261 radar vehicle of a 1L260 Zoopark-1M counter-battery radar complex.

“Another significant radar system lost by the Russian war-machine… all according to plan of course!,” also added on his Twitter account.

The 1L260 Zoopark-1M is mobile artillery locating radar system designed to detect artillery rocket positions even in heavy electronic countermeasures (ECM) environments. Besides, the 1L260 can detect mortar and howitzer gunfire sources as well as tactical ballistic missiles launch pads.

The 1L260 radar system can detect a 155mm artillery shell at a range of 23 kilometers or 27 kilometers for 203mm shells. It can detect artillery rockets at ranges between 32 and 45 kilometers. An ATACMS-sized tactical ballistic missile can be detected at a range of 65 kilometers.

The 1L260 can be ready for deployment or evacuation in five minutes while operating for over eight hours tracking up to 12 targets simultaneously. In azimuth, it covers a sector of 2.5 to 90-degree.