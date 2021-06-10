The State Kyiv Design Bureau LUCH, a leading Ukrainian defense company, took shots from its anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems and hit their intended targets with phenomenal accuracy, during a demonstration at ht military range in the Kharkiv region for official delegation of the Pakistani Army to Ukraine.

About a month earlier, Pakistani General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Ukraine and witnessed field tests of various combat vehicles and systems, including modern Ukrainian missile systems developed by the LUCH.

The demonstration proves missile systems such as Skif and Corsar are capable of firing roughly 3 km with phenomenal accuracy.

In particular, the Ukrspecsystems company released footage from its PD-2 unmanned aerial system, which demonstrates the jewelry work of the Ukrainian missile systems and the capabilities of the new Ukrainian drones for reconnaissance and artillery operations.

Ukrainian anti-tank missile show phenomenal accuracy during demo pic.twitter.com/Qn1XL8qWlq — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) June 10, 2021

The company’s post on social media said: “PD-2 UAV automatic takeoff and landing, operating under heavy rain and strong wind at the speed of 10 m/s, and surveillance of ATGM hitting a target at a 2 km distance – that and more in our brand new video.”

Furthermore, the Chief of Army Staff had indicated strong interest in the test performance of the Ukrainian modern weapon system, among which he highlighted the newest Oplot tank and the Skif anti-tank system (an export modification of the Stugna missile system).

“Pakistan is keen to enhance defense cooperation with Ukraine on the basis of Transfer of Technology and Joint Ventures in future as both sides can benefit from each other’s experience,” said Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces.