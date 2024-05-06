Turkish armored vehicle maker unveils new fire support vehicle

Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer FNSS showcased its latest innovation, the PARS III 6×6 vehicle with the TEBER-II 30/40 remote controlled turret (RCT), at the DSA 2024 Exhibition in Malaysia.

The PARS III 6×6 Armoured Fire Support Vehicle, with a maximum combat weight of 25,000 kg, stands out with its formidable capabilities. Powered by a diesel engine, it can achieve speeds of up to 100 km/h and navigate challenging terrains with ease, including vertical and side slopes, obstacles, and trenches.

Its balanced design and engine layout ensure evenly distributed axle loads, enabling smooth navigation even on challenging ground conditions. The vehicle’s central tire inflation system and differential lock on each axle provide adaptability to diverse terrain.

Notable among its features is the power pack architecture, which allows for quick removal and installation in under 60 minutes, facilitating maintenance and repairs in the field.

Equipped with a fully independent hydropneumatic suspension system and advanced steering mechanisms, the PARS III 6×6 offers exceptional handling and maneuverability, ensuring safety and comfort for up to nine personnel.

With a range exceeding 800 km and enhanced protection against mine threats through modular armor systems, the vehicle offers both endurance and security. Its integrated air conditioning system maintains a comfortable indoor temperature, even in tropical climates.

The PARS III 6×6 is further augmented by the inclusion of the TEBER-II 30/40 RCT, a remote-controlled turret designed by FNSS, adding advanced firepower capabilities to its arsenal.