Bradley armor saves lives amidst Russian Lancet attack

By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian Lancet loitering munition, better known as a suicide drone, struck a Ukrainian Bradley, but the infantry fighting vehicle’s armor saved the crew and prevented significant damage.

During the engagement, a Russian Lancet drone targeted a Ukrainian Bradley fighting vehicle. However, the vehicle’s Bradley Reactive Armor Tiles (BRAT), specifically designed to counter threats like high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds and armor-piercing projectiles, absorbed the impact of the drone strike.

The explosive reactive armor (ERA) bricks surrounding the Bradley’s hull detonated upon contact with the incoming Lancet drone, effectively neutralizing the threat and protecting the vehicle’s crew. This level of protection, unmatched by conventional Russian and Ukrainian BMPs (infantry fighting vehicles), highlighted the advanced defensive capabilities of the Bradley.

As a result of this engagement, the American-made Bradley emerged victorious, sustaining minimal damage and safeguarding the soldiers it carried.

The successful defense of the Bradley against the Russian Lancet drone exemplifies the importance of investing in modern armor systems to enhance troop safety on the battlefield.

