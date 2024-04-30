Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Ukrainian artillery destroys rare Russian air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

New footage has emerged showing the hit of a rare Russian Arctic variant of the TOR air defense system by Ukrainian forces.

The TOR-M2DT, mounted on a tracked DT-30 transporter, is believed to have been destroyed in February in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine.

The TOR-M2DT is specifically designed for Arctic conditions, with all components based on the DT-30PM-T1 tracked platform.

Russian claims suggest that the system can operate in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius. Each system comprises two tracked modules: one for crew accommodation and fire control, and another with radar and two launch modules for 4 anti-aircraft missiles, types 9M331 or 9M332. The TOR-M2DT is purportedly capable of engaging targets at ranges from 1 to 12 kilometers and altitudes from 10 meters to 10 kilometers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense received the first 12 serial TOR-M2DT systems in November 2018. Originally developed to protect strategically important assets in the Arctic region, these systems are now being actively deployed in the war in Ukraine, where at least 6 have been confirmed lost by Russian forces.

