US Army soldiers use Dronebuster gun during exercises

Soldiers from the 58th Signal Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, recently engaged in drone buster training during Operation Lethal Eagle IV at Fort Campbell, Ky., showcasing the integration of cutting-edge technology into military operations.

Operation Lethal Eagle IV serves as a crucial platform for the brigade to hone their skills in a simulated deployed environment, preparing them for real-world scenarios.

During the training exercises, soldiers utilized the Dronebuster, a compact and lightweight counter-drone tool developed by Flex Force Enterprises. This man-portable jammer system offers a cost-effective solution to neutralize drone threats, catering to the dynamic and fast-paced nature of modern encounters.

The Dronebuster, authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense, boasts impressive capabilities, including the ability to jam commercial satellite navigation frequencies across all four satellite constellations (GNSS). Additionally, the system can disrupt drone radio bands simultaneously with GNSS bands, enhancing its effectiveness in countering diverse threats.

Weighing under 2.1 kg and measuring just 56 cm in length, the Dronebuster offers over 60 minutes of jamming time and over 10 hours of detection, making it a versatile tool for dismounted troops, security teams, and first responders. Notably, its compact design eliminates the need for external power sources or auxiliary equipment, ensuring agility and ease of deployment in various operational scenarios.

The utilization of the Dronebuster underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to address evolving threats in the modern battlefield, enhancing the effectiveness and safety of military personnel engaged in critical operations.