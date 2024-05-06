Ukraine equips maritime drones with air-to-air missiles

Ukraine has recently deployed its maritime suicide drones armed with additional R-73 air-to-air missiles to attack Russian targets.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported Ukraine’s inaugural use of maritime drones equipped with R-73 (NATO reporting name AA-11 Archer) missiles, a move aimed at countering Russian helicopters and Be-12 aircraft used for intercepting Ukrainian drone boats in the occupied Crimea.

The R-73 missile, primarily designed for air combat, has been adapted by Ukrainian engineers for use with drones, offering a potent defense against aerial threats without the need for radar or complex targeting systems, thanks to its self-guiding thermal homing head.

Footage released shows a Ukrainian maritime drone maneuvering to evade fire from a Russian Ka-29 helicopter before being ultimately neutralized by targeted gunfire. Prior to its destruction, the drone attempted to engage a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with one of its missiles, albeit unsuccessfully.

The utilization of new types of weaponry on unmanned platforms represents a tactical response to evolving challenges in the region.