Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Ukraine equips maritime drones with air-to-air missiles

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine has recently deployed its maritime suicide drones armed with additional R-73 air-to-air missiles to attack Russian targets.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported Ukraine’s inaugural use of maritime drones equipped with R-73 (NATO reporting name AA-11 Archer) missiles, a move aimed at countering Russian helicopters and Be-12 aircraft used for intercepting Ukrainian drone boats in the occupied Crimea.

The R-73 missile, primarily designed for air combat, has been adapted by Ukrainian engineers for use with drones, offering a potent defense against aerial threats without the need for radar or complex targeting systems, thanks to its self-guiding thermal homing head.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Footage released shows a Ukrainian maritime drone maneuvering to evade fire from a Russian Ka-29 helicopter before being ultimately neutralized by targeted gunfire. Prior to its destruction, the drone attempted to engage a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with one of its missiles, albeit unsuccessfully.

The utilization of new types of weaponry on unmanned platforms represents a tactical response to evolving challenges in the region.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.