Sunday, May 5, 2024
Ukraine to get additional TRML-4D radars from Germany

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Source: Hensoldt

German sensor maker Hensoldt has been contracted to supply six additional TRML-4D radars to Ukraine, as part of a comprehensive order package exceeding 100 million euros.

As noted by the company, scheduled for delivery later this year, these six high-performance radars will augment Ukraine’s existing air defense network, bringing the total number of contracted TRML-4D radars to over 50 units, serving various customers worldwide.

HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dörre emphasized the urgency of supplying these radars to Ukraine, highlighting their critical role in safeguarding the country’s airspace and citizens. The swift availability of these systems aligns with the pressing need for enhanced defense capabilities in the region.

Previously, in 2022, HENSOLDT delivered four TRML-4D radars for integration into Ukraine’s Diehl Defence IRIS-T surface-launched medium-range (SLM) air defense systems. Subsequently, an additional four radars were provided for standalone air defense operations in June 2023.

Unlike previous deliveries, the six new radars are not designated for integration with the IRIS-T SLM system, indicating their versatility for diverse defense applications. The order includes essential components such as spare parts, training, and support services, ensuring operational readiness and sustained performance.

The TRML-4D radar, leveraging AESA technology, offers rapid detection and tracking capabilities, covering a radius of up to 250 kilometers and identifying various airborne threats, including cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft. HENSOLDT’s extensive experience in radar systems for air defense positions it as a key player in advancing defense technologies.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

