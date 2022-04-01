Friday, April 1, 2022
Ukraine’s emergency services drag submerged Russian tank from river

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian emergency services have dragged a submerged Russian main battle tank from the river in Eastern Ukraine.

A Russian T-72B3 main battle tank was submerged in the river in the Sumy region since the beginning of the invasion. Three crew died in a submerged tank.

“A month after, their bodies were recovered by Ukraine’s emergency service,” the Defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent, Illia Ponomarenko said on Twitter.

The tweet, which includes an image of a “submerged” T-72B3, shows a dead crew of the tank that rolled over from a fragile bridge and fell into the river. It is worth mentioning that, Russians abandoned their comrades in arms, who drowned underwater.

NATO has estimated the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since the invasion began at between 7,000 and 15,000. That higher estimate roughly equals the number of Soviet soldiers killed in over a decade of fighting in Afghanistan.

