Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

Ukraine’s artillery blow up dozen Russian ‘Z tanks’

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A dozen Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles were reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian artillery, according to the Militarnyi.

The footage from the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows multiple explosions as the Russian military is holed up in industrial warehouses, surrounded by fields on all sides at the northwest edge of Izyum.

The artillery strike led to the complete destruction or damage of various military equipment. Some combat vehicles caught fire.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to a statement from the Ukrainian military, they successfully destroyed up to 10 tanks and eight armored vehicles.

Furthermore, four engineering vehicles and 30 trucks were destroyed.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine