Ukraine to receive Sandown-class minehunters from UK

Ukraine Navy has confirmed it is to receive used Sandown-class minehunters from the UK.

The details were given in a 21 June media release, to announce that Ukraine and United Kingdom signed a memorandum of agreement about the implementation of maritime partnership projects.

“Today, a memorandum was signed between Ukraine and Great Britain on the implementation of the agreement on the obtaining of the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy for the next five years,” – said the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Rear Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa. “This happened within the framework of agreements on lending to Ukraine, which were signed last year. The memorandum stipulates which areas of our cooperation will be carried out in the near future.”

The memorandum provides for the transfer of two Sandown-class minehunters to the Ukrainian Navy.

The Sandown-class minehunter is small but extremely effective Mine Counter Measure Vessel boas glass-reinforced plastic hulls to conceal their presence from the threat of sea mines.

Sandown Class vessels are equipped with mine-hunting sonar and mine-disposal equipment, making them capable of dealing with mines at depths of up to 200m.