Thursday, February 1, 2024
Ukraine sinks Russian missile corvette

By Dylan Malyasov
A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian missile corvette Ivanovets appears to have caused a massive explosion in Kyiv’s largest strike against Russia’s navy in months.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has released footage capturing the destruction of the Russian Tarantul-III class missile corvette Ivanovets of the Black Sea Fleet at anchor in Donuzlav Lake in Crimea.

“This operation became possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 platform. The enemy’s vessel was stationed in Donuzlav Lake in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of multiple direct hits to the Russian ship’s hull, it sustained damages incompatible with further navigation – Ivanovets listed aft and sank,” stated GUR.

During a massive attack by kamikaze drone boats, the vessel suffered several direct hits, including near the location of the P-270 Moskit anti-ship missiles, leading to their detonation and the complete submersion of the ship.

Each such missile weighs approximately 4,000 kg, including the warhead and full fuel load. The detonation of such a “deadly mixture” as a result of the close-range detonation of the Ukrainian kamikaze boat practically leaves the ship with no chance of survival, which is precisely what occurred.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

