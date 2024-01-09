Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Ukrainian troops destroyed Russian Pantsir systems in Belgorod region

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has released a new video showing what it claims is the destruction of two “Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile-gun systems in Russia’s Belgorod region on January 6th.

The Pantsir-S1, known by its NATO designation as the SA-22 Greyhound, serves as an air defense missile-gun system designed to safeguard critical small and large military areas, industrial targets, and ground forces units. It reinforces air defense units responsible for shielding troops and military installations against precision-guided air attacks from low and extremely low altitudes.

This modern air defense system carries an approximate price tag ranging from 10 to 15 million dollars.

This unique operation was executed employing kamikaze drones.

The strike against the Russian air defense positions was executed by operatives from the “Group 999,” a branch of the GUR.

Footage released post-operation reveals the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft defense systems positioned within specifically fortified structures, underscoring the possibility of circumventing Russian security systems by attacking from the rear.

Aviation experts have highlighted the potential utilization of kamikaze drones equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for such strikes. These AI-enabled drones autonomously identify targets, a critical advantage when operators face signal disruptions or visual impairments during drone operation due to electronic countermeasures.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

