Ukraine is turning Russian tank into heavy fighting vehicle

A heavy infantry fighting vehicle for the Ukrainian Army is now being created from a captured Russian T-62 tank.

According to Roman Sinicyn, Military Coordinator for the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, Ukrainian engineers have dismantled the turret with the 115mm smoothbore 2A20 gun from the medium tank and will install a BMP-2 turret instead.

Due to the size of the BMP-2 turret, the tank will not have a full-fledged place for troops.

It is worth noting that the donor’s platform and all the equipment are from captured Russian combat vehicles. Since the military vehicles have been damaged in the battle, it is not always possible to fully restore them, and the volunteers resort to converting tanks into heavy infantry fighting vehicles, more precisely, the tank support combat vehicle.

Moreover, one of the T-62 tanks captured earlier has already been successfully converted into a recovery vehicle.

Ukrainian engineers modified a captured medium tank for use during combat for military vehicle recovery (towing) or repair of battle-damaged, stuck, and/or inoperable armored fighting vehicles, such as tanks and armored personnel carriers.