Saturday, April 15, 2023
Ukrainians built a recovery vehicle out of captured Russian T-62 tank

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Roman Sinicyn
Ukrainian engineers turned one of a captured Russian T-62 tank into what has to be an armored recovery vehicle.

According to Roman Sinicyn, Military Coordinator for the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation, Ukrainian engineers modified a captured T-62 medium tank for use during combat for military vehicle recovery (towing) or repair of battle-damaged, stuck, and/or inoperable armored fighting vehicles, such as tanks and armored personnel carriers.

“The crew of this vehicle is protected by tank armor, our specialists installed a crane, welded an armored “wheelhouse” instead of a turret, and installed additional tanks and tools,” Sinicyn said.

Also, he noted that еhe cost of the project is UAH 1,6 million (forty-six thousand dollars), which was raised through the foundation’s crowdfunding campaign.

Image by Roman Sinicyn

The 1960s-era T-62 is a Soviet medium battle tank. The first prototype of the T-62 was completed in 1959. In 1961 this tank was officially accepted to service with the Soviet Army.

Image by Roman Sinicyn

The Russian Armed Forces are facing a tank deficit as it rebuilds units to send back into Ukraine. They deploy ancient T-54/55 and T-62 to Ukraine due to operable modern tank shortages swirling.

